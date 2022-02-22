Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 136,607 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,607 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.

