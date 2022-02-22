Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $239.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $210.50 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.