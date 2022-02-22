Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,855 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.55. 226,286 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

