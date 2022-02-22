Cetera Investment Advisers Has $13.27 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after buying an additional 2,411,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 731,762 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,170,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,171 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. 17,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,197. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50.

