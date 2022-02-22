Cetera Investment Advisers Has $14.36 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

