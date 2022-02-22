Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,955 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.55. 349,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,291,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

