Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 560.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 501,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,203 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 72,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,403. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

