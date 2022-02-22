Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 16,025 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,032. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.23 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

