Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,634 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Target were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,006. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.23 and its 200-day moving average is $238.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

