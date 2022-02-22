CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.79

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and traded as high as $22.25. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

