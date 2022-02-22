CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in CF Industries by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.04.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $77.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,810. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.