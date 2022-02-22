ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87,577 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after purchasing an additional 968,800 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 209,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,469,000 after purchasing an additional 219,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

