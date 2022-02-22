Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 12,715 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 252.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $47,154,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 958.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $618,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,411 shares of company stock worth $10,282,349 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $196.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.20. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.