Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after buying an additional 111,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

