Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,916 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,990,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

