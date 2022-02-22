Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 128,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 62.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after purchasing an additional 938,769 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Southern by 750.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,521 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

