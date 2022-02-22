Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 12.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $7,658,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 80.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.04.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,810. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CF stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

