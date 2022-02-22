Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post sales of $532.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.60 million to $535.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $507.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CHKP. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $16,481,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.69. 2,152,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.45. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

