ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 56.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

CCXI opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.90.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

