Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 83.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $759,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

