Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chorus Aviation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.52.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$4.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.87. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

