CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
CMCT opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.54.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
