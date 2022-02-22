CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

CMCT opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,320,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

