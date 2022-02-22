CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 8.2%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.85. 661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 143,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on CINT. Citigroup began coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

