Citadel Advisors LLC Has $30.51 Million Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,205 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $30,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,390,000 after buying an additional 414,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 157.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 13,190 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $388,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,189.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

