Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 29,536 Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,127,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ikena Oncology worth $26,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.56. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $37.61.

In other Ikena Oncology news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $400,764.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

