Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $4,905,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth $104,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $25,315,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $263,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $498.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -0.08.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. Analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

