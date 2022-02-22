Citigroup Inc. Buys 19,651 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

XXII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James boosted their target price on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

