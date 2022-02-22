Citigroup Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Seaboard by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEB stock opened at $3,607.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3,099.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4,400.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

