Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Head-To-Head Survey

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.3% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and CSG Systems International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 8.16 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -100.00 CSG Systems International $1.05 billion 1.84 $72.33 million $2.25 26.16

CSG Systems International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clarivate and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 2 5 0 2.71 CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clarivate presently has a consensus price target of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 53.57%. CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.74%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -4.31% 4.45% 2.53% CSG Systems International 6.91% 20.39% 6.72%

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Clarivate on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

