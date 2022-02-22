Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 343,184 shares of company stock worth $5,988,477.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 515,909 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWAN traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 439,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,189. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

