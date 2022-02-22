CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $3,273.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013544 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008006 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,768,230 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.