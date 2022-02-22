Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post $205.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.40 million to $206.70 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $138.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $930.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $933.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $250,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $5,162,541.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 586,422 shares of company stock valued at $72,967,244. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 27.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 117.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 76,387 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 104.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,092,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78,406 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

