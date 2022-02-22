Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.42

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 14566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

CCHGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

