Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Cognex reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $65.72 on Friday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cognex by 180.0% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

