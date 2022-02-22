Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter.

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

