Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter.

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.