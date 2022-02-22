Colony Group LLC Acquires 3,226 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.05. 125,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,462. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $232.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

