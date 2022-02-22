Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $16,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after buying an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,524,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aramark by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. 17,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.31%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

