Colony Group LLC Has $25.77 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.10% of United Rentals worth $25,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $312.39. 8,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.07 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

