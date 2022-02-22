Colony Group LLC Purchases 4,010 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after buying an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,798,000 after buying an additional 1,258,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.02. 137,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.