Colony Group LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 87,618 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $950,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONV stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. 9,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $75.19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.