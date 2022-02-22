Colony Group LLC Sells 4,175 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $53,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.53. 581,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,109,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

