Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

