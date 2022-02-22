CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Raised to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of COMM stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. CommScope has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.