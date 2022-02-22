CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) & TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Critical Review

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CommScope and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope -4.14% 269.72% 2.76% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CommScope and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope 0 5 5 0 2.50 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

CommScope currently has a consensus target price of $16.70, suggesting a potential upside of 61.35%. Given CommScope’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CommScope is more favorable than TROOPS.

Risk & Volatility

CommScope has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CommScope and TROOPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope $8.44 billion 0.25 -$573.40 million ($2.00) -5.18 TROOPS $4.29 million 103.97 -$67.92 million N/A N/A

TROOPS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CommScope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CommScope beats TROOPS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

