Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

JCS stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Communications Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

