Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.80 Million

Analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post $53.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.60 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $218.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $224.70 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $226.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 36.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $775.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

