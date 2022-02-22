Comparing ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Enel Américas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A N/A Enel Américas 6.33% 9.30% 3.57%

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Enel Américas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A $4.42 million N/A N/A Enel Américas $12.19 billion 0.73 $825.20 million $0.54 10.78

Enel Américas has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Enel Américas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Américas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ReNew Energy Global and Enel Américas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Enel Américas 0 2 0 0 2.00

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.93%. Enel Américas has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 40.89%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Enel Américas.

Summary

Enel Américas beats ReNew Energy Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. The company was founded on June 19, 1981 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

