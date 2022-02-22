Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Buys New Stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PICB stock remained flat at $$26.37 on Tuesday. 12,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,947. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

