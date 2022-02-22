Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Purchases Shares of 1,242 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.15 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

