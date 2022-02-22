Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

